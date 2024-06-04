https://www.pharmalive.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/09/ReutersFDA9-8-2022.jpg 800 1200 Reuters Health https://www.pharmalive.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/01/Pharmalive_4c-300x37.png Reuters Health2024-06-04 20:20:542024-06-05 09:02:08US FDA panel votes against first MDMA-based PTSD treatment
US FDA panel votes against first MDMA-based PTSD treatment
June 4 (Reuters) – Advisers to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Tuesday voted against a therapy based on the mind-altering drug MDMA for patients with post-traumatic stress disorder, marking a setback to the nascent field of psychedelic treatments.
The panel voted 10-to-1 against the first MDMA-based PTSD treatment, saying the benefits did not outweigh its risks, while nine members said the available data did not show its effectiveness in PTSD patients.