US FDA panel votes against first MDMA-based PTSD treatment

Much of the panel’s discussion centered on the way the trials were conducted, as well as issues pertaining to their design and data collection.

“It seems like there are so many problems with the data – each one alone might be okay, but when you pile them on top of each other, there’s just a lot of questions still I would have about how effective the treatment is,” said Melissa Barone, a panel member who voted against the treatment’s benefits.

The agency is not required to follow the panel’s advice, but usually does so and is expected to make its final decision by August.

Commonly known as ecstasy or molly, MDMA has long been seen by advocates as a potential treatment for mental health disorders and to have therapeutic applications beyond their illicit use.