US FDA pushes decision on Moderna’s RSV vaccine to end of this month

Moderna

May 10 (Reuters) – The U.S. drug regulator has pushed back its decision on Moderna’s (MRNA.O) respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) vaccine due to “administrative constraints” and will complete the review by the end of this month, the company said on Friday.

Moderna’s shares fell 3% to $119.02 in early trading.
 
The Food and Drug Administration’s move prolongs the wait for Moderna’s second approved product, but the company said it remains on track to be reviewed by a panel of U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) advisers in late June.
 
The CDC panel is expected to vote on recommendations for the vaccine’s use and the intended population, and success there is necessary for commercial launch.
 
“We don’t expect major delays from here onwards and FDA should be able to approve this by end of May,” Jefferies analyst Michael Yee said.
 
Moderna has been banking on its experimental shots to make up for vastly lower sales of its Spikevax COVID vaccine, its only marketed product, after the pandemic.
 

