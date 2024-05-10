US FDA pushes decision on Moderna’s RSV vaccine to end of this month

US FDA pushes decision on Moderna’s RSV vaccine to end of this month

May 10 (Reuters) – The U.S. drug regulator has pushed back its decision on Moderna’s (MRNA.O) respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) vaccine due to “administrative constraints” and will complete the review by the end of this month, the company said on Friday.

Moderna’s shares fell 3% to $119.02 in early trading.

The Food and Drug Administration’s move prolongs the wait for Moderna’s second approved product, but the company said it remains on track to be reviewed by a panel of U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) advisers in late June.

The CDC panel is expected to vote on recommendations for the vaccine’s use and the intended population, and success there is necessary for commercial launch.