US FDA seeks ‘boxed warning’ for CAR-T cancer therapies
The U.S. health regulator said on Monday companies will be required to add a serious warning on the prescribing information for cancer therapies known as CAR-T, made by Gilead Sciences, Johnson & Johnson, Novartis and others.
The other cancer therapies include Bristol Myers Squibb’s (BMY.N), opens new tab Breyanzi and its partnered therapy, Abecma, with 2seventy bio (TSVT.O), opens new tab, J&J unit Janssen and Legend Biotech’s (LEGN.O), opens new tab Carvykti, Novartis AG’s (NOVN.S), opens new tab Kymriah, and Gilead unit Kite’s Tecartus and Yescarta.