US FDA seeks ‘boxed warning’ for CAR-T cancer therapies

FDAReuters

US FDA seeks ‘boxed warning’ for CAR-T cancer therapies

The U.S. health regulator said on Monday companies will be required to add a serious warning on the prescribing information for cancer therapies known as CAR-T, made by Gilead Sciences, Johnson & Johnson, Novartis and others.
 
The other cancer therapies include Bristol Myers Squibb’s (BMY.N), opens new tab Breyanzi and its partnered therapy, Abecma, with 2seventy bio (TSVT.O), opens new tab, J&J unit Janssen and Legend Biotech’s (LEGN.O), opens new tab Carvykti, Novartis AG’s (NOVN.S), opens new tab Kymriah, and Gilead unit Kite’s Tecartus and Yescarta.
 

/by
You might also like
Pfizer logoFDA approves Pfizer’s ulcerative colitis drug
NovartisU.S. Supreme Court rebuffs Novartis, allows generic versions of MS drug
J&JJ&J says drug combo contains lung cancer from spreading for longer duration
AbbVieJNJ, AbbVie plan to pull U.S. accelerated approvals for some blood cancer treatments
FDA, stop signFDA hits Verrica with third CRL for lead drug candidate VP-102
ZantacGSK, Sanofi, Haleon slump on Zantac litigation concerns
TevaTeva, Allergan reach $161.5 million opioid settlement with West Virginia
stop signTwo patient deaths force Vertex to pause diabetes trial