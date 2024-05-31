https://www.pharmalive.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/06/ReutersFDA6-10-2022.jpg 800 1200 Maria Fontanazza https://www.pharmalive.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/01/Pharmalive_4c-300x37.png Maria Fontanazza2024-05-31 09:01:212024-05-31 09:04:31US FDA staff flags concerns on MDMA-assisted PTSD treatment
US FDA staff flags concerns on MDMA-assisted PTSD treatment
May 31 (Reuters) – The U.S. health regulator’s staff reviewers on Friday raised concerns related to interpretation of results from trials for Lykos Therapeutics psychedelic drug MDMA to treat post-traumatic stress disorder.
The FDA staff, in the briefing documents, said several factors make it challenging to interpret data from the trials, including that Lykos’ study staff and enrolled patients were likely aware of whether a participant was assigned MDMA or placebo.
Source: Reuters