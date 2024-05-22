https://www.pharmalive.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/10/Novo-nordisk-2023.jpg 219 350 Reuters Health https://www.pharmalive.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/01/Pharmalive_4c-300x37.png Reuters Health2024-05-22 09:26:482024-05-22 09:47:15US FDA staff flags risk of low blood sugar for Novo Nordisk’s weekly insulin
US FDA staff flags risk of low blood sugar for Novo Nordisk’s weekly insulin
US FDA staff flags risk of low blood sugar for Novo Nordisk’s weekly insulin
May 22 (Reuters) – The U.S. Food and Drug Administration’s (FDA) staff on Wednesday pointed to “notable imbalance” in incidence of low blood sugar in patients with type 1 diabetes treated with Danish drugmaker Novo Nordisk’s (NOVOb.CO) long-acting weekly insulin.
A panel of independent FDA advisers will meet on Friday to review and discuss the safety and effectiveness of Novo’s insulin, icodec — an under-the-skin injection.
Source: Reuters