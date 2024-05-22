US FDA staff flags risk of low blood sugar for Novo Nordisk’s weekly insulin

May 22 (Reuters) – The U.S. Food and Drug Administration’s (FDA) staff on Wednesday pointed to “notable imbalance” in incidence of low blood sugar in patients with type 1 diabetes treated with Danish drugmaker Novo Nordisk’s (NOVOb.CO) long-acting weekly insulin.
 
A panel of independent FDA advisers will meet on Friday to review and discuss the safety and effectiveness of Novo’s insulin, icodec — an under-the-skin injection.
 
Source: Reuters

