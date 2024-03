US FDA staff flags safety concerns from J&J, Bristol’s CAR-T therapies

The therapies – J&J’s Carvykti and Bristol Myers’ Abecma – are approved by the FDA to treat patients with multiple myeloma who have received at least four prior lines of treatment.

The FDA staff said that data for J&J’s Carvykti was unclear to establish a favorable benefit-risk profile of the treatment.

Data analysis provided by Bristol Myers did not provide “convincing evidence” that treatment with Abecma helps patients extend the time they live after receiving treatment or a benefit of overall survival.