US FDA staff raise no major concerns about Eli Lilly Alzheimer’s drug
June 6 (Reuters) – An FDA analysis of trial data for Eli Lilly’s (LLY.N) experimental Alzheimer’s drug donanemab released on Thursday revealed no red flags, but raised questions about safety of the treatment for patients with early-stage disease.
The drug is a potential rival to Eisai (4523.T) and Biogen’s (BIIB.O) Leqembi, which won approval last July.
Both treatments are antibodies designed to remove toxic beta amyloid plaques from the brains of people with early Alzheimer’s disease.