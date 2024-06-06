US FDA staff raise no major concerns about Eli Lilly Alzheimer’s drug

An outside panel of FDA advisers will consider the staff’s view during a meeting on Monday in which they will vote on whether the drug’s benefits outweigh its risks, according to documents published on the agency’s website. The panel’s recommendations are non-binding but typically followed by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

If donanemab is approved, FDA staff said they expect its prescribing label to highlight several risks and strategies to mitigate those risks, which include brain swelling and bleeding, especially in people with two copies of a gene called ApoE4.

Post-approval requirements that may also be requested include expedited reporting of any deaths in ongoing studies of the drug and collection of data about side effects through a patient registry, FDA staff reviewers added.