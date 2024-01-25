US FDA still reviewing Liquidia’s inhaled blood pressure drug

Jan 25 (Reuters) – The U.S. Food and Drug Administration is still reviewing Liquidia’s drug to treat a progressive blood vessel disorder related to a lung condition, the company said on Thursday.

The FDA was expected to make its decision by Wednesday, but it is still reviewing Liquidia’s marketing application for possible approval, although it has not asked for any additional clinical data to support the application.