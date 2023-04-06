US FDA withdraws approval for Covis Pharma’s preterm birth prevention drug

April 6 (Reuters) – The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) on Thursday withdrew its approval for Covis Pharma’s preterm birth prevention drug, Makena, saying that the drug was not effective in treating the complication.

The U.S. health regulator has been pushing to withdraw the drug since 2020, while Covis insisted that the FDA wait for data from another confirmatory study and narrow its use in the meantime.

In March, the company had voluntarily withdrawn its application for full approval of the drug and said it would outline its plan for winding-down supplies from the market after a final decision from the FDA.