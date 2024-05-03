US FTC seeks more information on Novo Nordisk parent-Catalent deal

Catalent in a regulatory filing on Friday said the companies were in the process of gathering information and documents to respond to FTC’s request received on May 2 and intend to continue to cooperate with the regulator.

Catalent and Novo Holdings expect to close the deal towards the end of calendar year 2024.

Novo Holdings is the investment arm of Novo Nordisk’s controlling shareholder, the Novo Nordisk Foundation.