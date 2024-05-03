US FTC seeks more information on Novo Nordisk parent-Catalent deal

,

US FTC seeks more information on Novo Nordisk parent-Catalent deal

May 3 (Reuters) – The U.S. Federal Trade Commission has sought additional information about a $16.5 billion deal by Novo Nordisk’s (NOVOb.CO) parent to buy manufacturing subcontractor Catalent (CTLT.N).
 
The deal was announced in February and Novo Nordisk Foundation has since refiled its application to the U.S. FTC seeking regulatory approval for it.
 
Catalent in a regulatory filing on Friday said the companies were in the process of gathering information and documents to respond to FTC’s request received on May 2 and intend to continue to cooperate with the regulator.
 
Catalent and Novo Holdings expect to close the deal towards the end of calendar year 2024.
 
Novo Holdings is the investment arm of Novo Nordisk’s controlling shareholder, the Novo Nordisk Foundation.
 
Source: Reuters

/by
You might also like
Novo NordiskNovo Nordisk adding in-house fill-finish capacity for Wegovy’s European pen, Ozempic
AmgenIronwood to buy VectivBio for $1.15 bln to boost digestive disorder drugs portfolio
Real ChemistryReal Chemistry acquires Avant Healthcare
Wegovy, Novo NordiskU.S. employers covering weight-loss drugs could nearly double in 2024 – survey
AstraZeneca, flagAstraZeneca deepens cancer cell therapy portfolio with $320M Neogene buyout
Eli LillyLilly completes acquisition of POINT Biopharma
Novo NordiskNovo Nordisk in $1.3 bln deal to buy hypertension drug
AmgenAmgen completes $27.8 billion Horizon deal