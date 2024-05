US FTC seeks more information on Novo Nordisk parent-Catalent deal

US FTC seeks more information on Novo Nordisk parent-Catalent deal

May 3 (Reuters) – The U.S. Federal Trade Commission has sought additional information about a $16.5 billion deal by Novo Nordisk’s (NOVOb.CO) parent to buy manufacturing subcontractor Catalent (CTLT.N).

The deal was announced in February and Novo Nordisk Foundation has since refiled its application to the U.S. FTC seeking regulatory approval for it.

Catalent in a regulatory filing on Friday said the companies were in the process of gathering information and documents to respond to FTC’s request received on May 2 and intend to continue to cooperate with the regulator.