US pharmacy benefit lobby group ramps up spending as lawmakers close in

The $15 million spent by the PBM lobby group, Pharmaceutical Care Management Association (PCMA), dwarfs the $8.6 million it spent in 2022 and $7.8 million in 2021. The 2023 figures, which were revealed after fourth-quarter lobbying disclosure forms were released this week, have not been previously reported. Lawmakers and the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) have been investigating the role of PBMs in rising healthcare costs. Several proposed bills would require them to make their business dealings public, including the fees they earn on transactions.

“In recent years, policymakers have come to realize that PBMs deserve some of the blame for high drug prices,” said Larry Levitt, vice president for health policy at KFF. “It’s not surprising that PBMs would be ramping up their lobbying to try to fend off efforts to regulate them more strictly.”

PBMs negotiate payments for prescription medicines with drugmakers on behalf of clients – primarily employers and health insurers – and decide which to include on their lists of covered drugs.