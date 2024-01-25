US pharmacy benefit lobby group ramps up spending as lawmakers close in

pharmaceuticals

US pharmacy benefit lobby group ramps up spending as lawmakers close in

WASHINGTON, Jan 25 (Reuters) – As U.S. pharmacy benefit companies face scrutiny from lawmakers and regulators, the main group representing them in Washington has nearly doubled its lobbying spend to over $15 million in 2023, a Reuters review of congressional disclosures shows.
 
That puts them behind only the $27 million spent by the Pharmaceutical Research and Manufacturers of America (PhRMA), the usual No. 1 and main lobby group for drugmakers that has tried to deflect criticism for high drug prices by blaming the industry’s middlemen, the pharmacy benefit managers (PBMs).
 

The $15 million spent by the PBM lobby group, Pharmaceutical Care Management Association (PCMA), dwarfs the $8.6 million it spent in 2022 and $7.8 million in 2021. The 2023 figures, which were revealed after fourth-quarter lobbying disclosure forms were released this week, have not been previously reported. Lawmakers and the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) have been investigating the role of PBMs in rising healthcare costs. Several proposed bills would require them to make their business dealings public, including the fees they earn on transactions.
 
“In recent years, policymakers have come to realize that PBMs deserve some of the blame for high drug prices,” said Larry Levitt, vice president for health policy at KFF. “It’s not surprising that PBMs would be ramping up their lobbying to try to fend off efforts to regulate them more strictly.”
 
PBMs negotiate payments for prescription medicines with drugmakers on behalf of clients – primarily employers and health insurers – and decide which to include on their lists of covered drugs.
 

Read the full article on Reuters

/by
You might also like
Stephane Bancel, ModernaDavos 2023: Moderna CEO in talks with China to supply COVID vaccines
Eli LillyStates cry foul at Lilly’s $13.5 mln insulin class action settlement
Martin ShkreliMartin Shkreli’s lifetime drug industry ban upheld
CVS Health logoBlue Shield of California drops CVS, taps Amazon and others to lower drug costs
Judge, gavelBioSpacePfizer and Flynn Under Fire Again for Alleged Overpricing of Anti-Epilepsy Drug
BioNTech, COVID-19 vaccine, AfricamRNA vaccine manufacturing comes to Africa
AmylyxAmylyx prices newly approved ALS drug at $158,000 per year
PillsHumira biosimilars and others face uncertain future under IRA
US FDA still reviewing Liquidia’s inhaled blood pressure drugFDAReutersSuspected fake Ozempic tied to three severe U.S. cases of hypoglycemia
PharmaLive