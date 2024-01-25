US pharmacy benefit lobby group ramps up spending as lawmakers close in

https://www.pharmalive.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/08/Biden-to-urge-Congress-to-lower-prescription-drug-costs-Reuters-8-12-21.jpg 503 960 Reuters Health https://www.pharmalive.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/01/Pharmalive_4c-300x37.png Reuters Health2024-01-25 07:32:512024-01-25 09:47:34US pharmacy benefit lobby group ramps up spending as lawmakers close in
WASHINGTON, Jan 25 (Reuters) – As U.S. pharmacy benefit companies face scrutiny from lawmakers and regulators, the main group representing them in Washington has nearly doubled its lobbying spend to over $15 million in 2023, a Reuters review of congressional disclosures shows.
That puts them behind only the $27 million spent by the Pharmaceutical Research and Manufacturers of America (PhRMA), the usual No. 1 and main lobby group for drugmakers that has tried to deflect criticism for high drug prices by blaming the industry’s middlemen, the pharmacy benefit managers (PBMs).