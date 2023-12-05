US regulators inspect Dr Reddy’s, other Indian pharma majors

HYDERABAD, Dec 5 (Reuters) – The U.S. Food and Drug Administration is inspecting Dr Reddy’s (REDY.NS) research and development centre in the southern Indian city of Hyderabad, the pharma company said on Tuesday.

“We confirm the commencement of a USFDA inspection at our R&D centre (Integrated Product Development Organisation or IPDO),” a Reddy’s spokesperson told Reuters.

A unit of Laurus Labs’ (LAUL.NS) subsidiary Laurus Synthesis in Vizag, a city in the southern state of Andhra Pradesh, is also being inspected by the U.S. drug regulator, according to a source familiar with the matter.

Rivals Sun Pharma’s (SUN.NS) Dadra facility and Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd’s (TORP.NS) oncology unit are also undergoing FDA inspections, CNBC-TV18 reported.

Sun Pharma, Laurus and Torrent did not immediately reply to Reuters’ requests seeking comment.

Torrent Pharma closed 1.6% lower following the news, while Laurus Labs ended 0.9% down. Sun Pharma and Dr. Reddy’s settled 0.7% and 0.4% higher, respectively.

