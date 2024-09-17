US Senator Sanders says generic drugmakers could sell Ozempic for less than $100/month

Sept 17 (Reuters) – U.S. Senator Bernie Sanders said on Tuesday he received confirmation from major generic pharmaceutical companies that they could sell copycat versions of Novo Nordisk’s (NOVOb.CO) diabetes drug Ozempic for less than $100 a month.

WHY IT’S IMPORTANT

Novo Nordisk CEO Lars Jorgensen is set to testify before the Senate Committee on Health, Education, Labor and Pensions (HELP), which Sanders chairs, in a hearing next week focusing on U.S. prices for its widely popular Ozempic and weight-loss drug Wegovy.

KEY QUOTE