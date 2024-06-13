US Supreme Court preserves access to abortion pill mifepristone

US Supreme Court preserves access to abortion pill mifepristone

June 13 (Reuters) – The U.S. Supreme Court rejected a bid by anti-abortion groups and doctors to restrict access to the abortion pill, handing a victory on Thursday to President Joe Biden’s administration in its efforts to preserve broad access to the drug.
 
The justices, two years after ending the recognition of a constitutional right to abortion, ruled 9-0 to overturn a lower court’s decision to roll back U.S. Food and Drug Administration steps in 2016 and 2021 that eased how the drug, called mifepristone, is prescribed and distributed. The decision was authored by conservative Justice Brett Kavanaugh.
 

The pill, given FDA regulatory approval in 2000, is used in more than 60% of U.S. abortions.
 
The justices ruled that the plaintiffs, who sued in Texas in 2022, lacked the necessary legal standing to pursue the case, which required that they show they have been harmed in a way that can be traced to the FDA.
 
The Supreme Court, which has a 6-3 conservative majority, in 2022 overturned its 1973 Roe v. Wade precedent that had legalized abortion nationwide, prompting 14 states to enact measures banning or sharply restricting the procedure.
 
Biden, a Democrat seeking a second term in office in the Nov. 5 U.S. election, took aim at Republican officials behind such bans, saying they want to outlaw abortion nationwide and that Thursday’s ruling “does not change the fact that the fight for reproductive freedom continues.”
 
“It does not change the fact that the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade two years ago, and women lost a fundamental freedom. It does not change the fact that the right for a woman to get the treatment she needs is imperiled if not impossible in many states,” Biden added.

 
/by
You might also like
PfizerPfizer to sell all its drugs in low-income countries at non-profit price
WegovyAcer Therapeutics to pause trial of hot flashes drug
MifeprexAnalysis: Texas abortion pill ruling could undermine US drug regulator
WegovyOpill’s OTC launch will pave way for more oral contraceptives to become available in United States
Novo Nordisk flagNovo Nordisk contracts South Africa’s Aspen to produce insulin for African nations
american flagHealthcare Agency Roundtable 2023: Pressing issues in the election year
Perrigo logoU.S. FDA panel to discuss Perrigo’s daily OTC birth-control pill in May
WegovyObesity drug Wegovy’s popularity has US employers rethinking insurance coverage
Klick Health on Cannes raising the barKlick HealthTevaTeva sues Corcept over mifepristone ‘monopoly’ for rare disorde...