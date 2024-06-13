https://www.pharmalive.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/10/ReutersSupremeCourt10-2-2023.jpg 800 1200 Reuters Health https://www.pharmalive.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/01/Pharmalive_4c-300x37.png Reuters Health2024-06-13 15:45:322024-06-14 09:29:46US Supreme Court preserves access to abortion pill mifepristone
US Supreme Court preserves access to abortion pill mifepristone
June 13 (Reuters) – The U.S. Supreme Court rejected a bid by anti-abortion groups and doctors to restrict access to the abortion pill, handing a victory on Thursday to President Joe Biden’s administration in its efforts to preserve broad access to the drug.
The justices, two years after ending the recognition of a constitutional right to abortion, ruled 9-0 to overturn a lower court’s decision to roll back U.S. Food and Drug Administration steps in 2016 and 2021 that eased how the drug, called mifepristone, is prescribed and distributed. The decision was authored by conservative Justice Brett Kavanaugh.