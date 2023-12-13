US Supreme Court to decide access to abortion pill in major case

Dec 13 (Reuters) – The U.S. Supreme Court, which in 2022 ended its recognition of a constitutional right to abortion, on Wednesday agreed to hear a bid by President Joe Biden’s administration to preserve broad access to the abortion pill, setting up another major ruling on reproductive rights set to come in a presidential election year.

The justices took up the administration’s appeal of an August decision by the New Orleans-based 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals that would curb how the pill, called mifepristone, is delivered and distributed, barring telemedicine prescriptions and shipments by mail of the drug. The high court also agreed to hear an appeal by the drug’s manufacturer, Danco Laboratories.