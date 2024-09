Biden will make the announcement in New York, where he is attending the United Nations General Assembly, and call on other countries to follow suit, the person told Reuters.

In August, the World Health Organization declared mpox a global public health emergency for the second time in two years, following an outbreak of the viral infection in Democratic Republic of Congo that has spread to neighboring countries and beyond, including India , raising alarm.

“It wouldn’t be a huge surprise if there were a case in the United States, either,” the official said, noting that recent cuts in pandemic support by Congress may hamper a domestic response.

“We’re really squeezing right now to be able to respond effectively in this moment. And I think anticipating potentially additional cuts in the future will make it more and more difficult for us to have a robust response to these types of outbreaks.”