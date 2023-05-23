Using learning to benefit company culture, employees, and healthcare and wellness clients

https://www.pharmalive.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/05/ConcentricLife-Maher-Amodeo-Prosonic.jpg 450 678 Maria Fontanazza https://www.pharmalive.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/01/Pharmalive_4c-300x37.png Maria Fontanazza2023-05-23 13:36:562023-05-23 13:37:21Using learning to benefit company culture, employees, and healthcare and wellness clients
Cheryl Maher, managing director, RitualLife; Lauren Amodeo, managing director, ScoutLife; and Julie Prosonic, managing director, agency operations, ConcentricLife have a roundtable discussion at the 34th Annual Manny Awards about how they take the concept of ‘learning’ to benefit company culture, employees, and in working with their clients in the pharma, and health and wellness space.