Valneva makes U.S. regulatory submission for one-shot chikungunya vaccine

PARIS, Dec 23 (Reuters) – Vaccines company Valneva (VLS.PA) said on Friday that it had completed a regulatory submission step with the United States Food & Drug Administration (FDA) for its single-shot chikungunya vaccine candidate, VLA1553.

Chikungunya is a mosquito-borne viral disease. Valneva plans to make regulatory submissions for its VLA1553 vaccine in Europe in the second half of 2023.

