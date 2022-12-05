Valneva: “on track” with Chikungunya vaccine after positive data

Valneva

Valneva: “on track” with Chikungunya vaccine after positive data

PARIS, Dec 5 (Reuters) – Vaccines company Valneva (VLS.PA) on Monday reported positive 12-month antibody persistence data for its single-shot Chikungunya vaccine candidate.

The firm said in a statement it was currently on track to complete its submission for license application with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) by the end of the year.

Chikungunya is a viral disease transmitted to humans by infected mosquitoes that causes fever as well as muscle and joint pain. There is currently no vaccine or specific drug against the virus.

Reporting by Tassilo Hummel; Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

/by
You might also like
AbbVie AbbVie touts subgroup data in Phase II atrial fibrillation miss
GSK RSV vaccine race heats up with highly effective GSK shot
Monkeypox VirusBioSpace Monkeypox: experts urge caution, surveillance but stop short of declaring emergency
CMI Media Group and Compas Announce New Approach to Technology & Data  
Sanofi Sanofi trial failure halts work on breast cancer treatment amcenestrant
FDAReuters FDA staff flags several uncertainties with Veru's COVID-19 drug
Conditions suffered by diagnosed patients The digital secret to launch success in rare disease
Novartis Novartis drug shown to ease symptoms of painful skin condition