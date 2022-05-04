Valneva to launch trial for booster use of its COVID-19 vaccine candidate

PARIS, May 4 (Reuters) – French drugmaker Valneva (VLS.PA) said on Wednesday it will conduct a trial about the use of its COVID-19 vaccine candidate VLA2001 as a booster jab following a mRNA vaccination or natural infection.

The trial will be conducted in the Netherlands and results are expected in the third quarter of 2022, the statement said.

The VLA2001-307 trial will be the company’s first clinical trial to provide booster data following primary vaccination with an mRNA vaccine or natural COVID-19 infection.

