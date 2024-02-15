Venture Beyond: What key elements should healthcare companies seek in commercial partners?

“I think we’ve experienced, over the past decade, the significant change – frankly the transformation – in what the clients are looking for [and] what they’re yearning for with respect to their partners,” says Leo Tarkovsky, chief commercial officer at Fingerpaint Group. It’s not just about capabilities anymore, and Tarkovsky fills us in on what healthcare companies really want. “Our approach is to position our group as a portal, as a gateway to the best talent, the best capabilities, and unlock success that way with our client.”

