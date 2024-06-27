Verona Pharma’s inhaled COPD therapy to be priced at $2,950 per month

June 27 (Reuters) – Verona Pharma’s therapy for treating a chronic lung disease will be sold in the U.S. at a wholesale price of $2,950 per month, the U.K.-based company said on a conference call on Thursday.

The U.S. health regulator’s assent on Wednesday for the therapy, branded as Ohtuvayre, provides a new inhaled non-steroidal treatment for chronic obstructive pulmonary disease.

COPD, which causes restricted airflow and breathing problems, affects nearly 16 million Americans and is the sixth leading cause of death in the country, according to government data.