San Francisco, August 8, 2019 – W2O, the leading independent analytics-driven, digital-first marketing communications firm to the healthcare sector, today announced that former network news reporter Barbara Pinto has been named Practice Leader, Executive Communications.

Pinto will work closely with Mike Huckman, Global Practice Leader, Executive Communications, and Patrick Ryan, Group Director, Executive Communications, to strengthen the firm’s distinctive Executive Communications offering. The Practice provides counsel to C-suite clients and senior level managers on corporate and media strategy, reputation management, presentation and media coaching, and crisis and issues planning and management.

Pinto is a senior communications executive and a veteran broadcast journalist and anchor at some of the world’s leading news outlets. She spent more than a decade as a correspondent for ABC News, based first in Washington, D.C., and then in Chicago. She regularly contributed reports to “World News Tonight,” “Good Morning America,” “Nightline,” BBC, YahooNews, ABC Radio and other ABC News-affiliated broadcasts and platforms. At ABC NewsOne, the network’s affiliate news service, she covered the White House, the Pentagon and Capitol Hill.

Pinto joins W2O from FleishmanHillard, where she was Senior Vice President, focusing on strategic message development, presentation coaching, reputation management, crisis communications and media/communications coaching for C-suite executives at global brands.

“Business is being challenged more today than ever before given massive shifts in technology, society, influence and markets,” said Jennifer Gottlieb, President, W2O. “Barbara has demonstrated the ability to guide leaders through significant change by capturing and conveying stories that break through to generate interest and engagement.”

Prior to ABC News, Pinto was a correspondent for CNBC. She also contributed in-depth weekly segments for the internationally syndicated “Wall Street Journal Report.” During her career in broadcast news, Pinto also served as a news anchor at MSNBC and CNBC. She is a graduate of Houghton College in Houghton, New York.

“One of the most essential skills for C-suite executives and corporate leaders is the ability to clearly communicate the organization’s story so people can better understand and act on it, and Barbara has vast experience doing just that,” said Huckman. “Because of her expertise in narrative development and compelling storytelling across multiple platforms, we’re thrilled that she has joined our growing and distinguished team. Senior corporate leaders from start-ups to Fortune 500 companies increasingly recognize the importance of clearly articulating positioning, strategy, science and technology.”

About W2O’s Executive Communications Practice

W2O’s Executive Communications Practice is designed to improve leadership capabilities, specifically communications skills, of C-Suite leaders, subject matter experts and key opinion leaders to ensure organizations remain relevant and resonant in a social/digital reality. The Practice takes a multidisciplinary approach to helping executives improve organizational clarity, both internally and externally. W2O’s offering is designed to develop and improve the skills and techniques of executives, external thought leaders and subject matter experts so they can assess, navigate and engage more effectively in positioning and propelling their organizations, strategies, programs and brands to more creatively and effectively shape their narrative.

About W2O

Founded by Jim Weiss in 2001, W2O is the leading independent provider of analytics-driven, digital-first marketing services and communications to the healthcare sector. W2O applies proprietary analytics models, methodologies and approaches in a digital world to design precise communications and marketing strategies to deliver sustained business results. W2O maintains 15 offices across the United States and in Europe.

