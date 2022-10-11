Viatris weighs sale of consumer health assets in Europe – Bloomberg News

,
Viatris

Viatris weighs sale of consumer health assets in Europe – Bloomberg News

Oct 11 (Reuters) – Drugmaker Viatris Inc. (VTRS.O) is considering a potential sale of its consumer health assets in Europe in a deal that could be valued at over 3 billion euros ($2.9 billion), Bloomberg News reported on Tuesday, citing people familiar with the matter.

Viatris is working with Jefferies Financial Group Inc as it seeks to identify potential suitors, which could include private equity groups or others seeking to grow in the region, the report said. read more

Drugmakers including Johnson & Johnson (JNJ.N) have in the recent past announced plans to separate their consumer health businesses as they seek to focus on their mainstay pharmaceuticals operations.

Viatris, which was formed by the merger of generic drugmaker Mylan and Pfizer Inc.’s (PFE.N) Upjohn unit, did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

Reporting by Raghav Mahobe; Editing by Shailesh Kuber

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Source: Reuters

/by
You might also like
Novavax delayed again, Moderna's bivalent vaccine, and more breakthrough cases
FDA FDA Authorizes Moderna, Pfizer-BioNTech Bivalent COVID-19 Vaccines for Use as a Booster Dose
Haleon Haleon believes it is not liable for any potential Zantac liabilities
Pfizer/BioNTech say 3 COVID shots elicit good response in children under 5
Pfizer ulcerative colitis drug leads to remission in a third of patients – study
Evonik to build $220 million lipid plant in U.S. for mRNA-based therapies
FDA U.S. FDA advisers back COVID vaccines for children as young as 6 months
COVID-19 vaccine U.S. delivers over 25 million COVID boosters; Moderna's shot in limited supply