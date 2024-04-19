Vifor Pharma offers to rectify anti-competitive behavior against rival

BRUSSELS, April 19 (Reuters) – Drug maker Vifor Pharma has offered to rectify its disparaging campaign against the closest rival to its blockbuster iron deficiency medicine Ferinject, EU antitrust regulators said on Friday, a move that would stave off a potential hefty fine and end an antitrust investigation.

The EU competition enforcer was concerned by Vifor’s allegedly misleading marketing campaign regarding the safety of Danish rival Pharmacosmos’ iron deficiency treatment Monofer that primarily targeted healthcare professionals.

Vifor has now offered to launch a comprehensive and multi-channel communication campaign to rectify and undo the effects of the potentially misleading messages regarding the safety of Monofer, the Commission said.