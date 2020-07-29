Vineti and EVERSANA form strategic alliance

The Vineti/EVERSANA partnership looks at the cell and gene therapy lifecycle holistically and tracks both the product and patient journeys concurrently. EVERSANA’s pre- and post-commercial launch services effectively plan market access, clinical trial recruitment, global pricing, patient and HCP engagement, patient and market access and adherence support, therapy storage and distribution needs, and outcomes measurement, with each step measured and optimized by a fully integrated data and analytics platform.

Vineti’s Personalized Therapy Management platform automates the Chain of Identity, Chain of Custody and Chain of Condition while enabling the sophisticated scheduling of manufacturing and shipping to hospitals and labs worldwide with industry-leading user experience.

Under the alliance, clients will be able to view patient orders that originated from Vineti and are supported by EVERSANA’s integrated commercial services, giving a full view of the patient and product journeys and saving time going back and forth between systems and multiple vendors.

“We’re very excited to partner with EVERSANA to help overcome the inherent complexity of cell and gene therapies and provide efficient, integrated solutions for manufacturers and patients,” said Vineti CEO and Co-founder Amy DuRoss. “Vineti is focused on industrializing advanced therapies so that all patients in need can benefit. This type of integrated solution with EVERSANA is essential to that goal.”

“We’re amazed when we look at the pipeline for cell and gene therapies and the hope that’s been created for millions of patients worldwide. But as an industry, we have to make that hope a reality by tackling the access, affordability and logistics challenges in this sector,” said Jim Lang, CEO, EVERSANA. “That’s why we are partnering with best-in-class technology providers like Vineti who share our vision for an accelerated regenerative medicine pipeline that gets products to patients safely, effectively and in a value- and data-driven model. Innovators carry less risk and more financial predictability, while their patients have the promise of healthier lives.”

The alliance ensures that EVERSANA clients will be able to view patient orders that originated from Vineti, giving them a full view of the patient journey and saving time going back and forth between systems. Vineti clients will be able to access EVERSANA’s solutions through the Vineti Alliance Network.

About Vineti

Vineti is the first commercial, configurable cloud-based platform to expand patient access to life-saving cell and gene therapies. Vineti was co-founded by GE and the Mayo Clinic to solve the key challenges that patients, medical providers, biopharmaceutical companies and regulators face in the delivery and commercialization of individualized therapies. Now a fully independent company, Vineti offers a digital platform of record to integrate logistics, manufacturing and clinical data for personalized therapies. The Vineti platform supports the full continuum of patient-specific therapies, including cancer vaccines and autologous and allogeneic therapies. The company is expanding rapidly, and Vineti’s Personalized Therapy Management (PTM) platform was in use in hundreds of leading medical centers worldwide in 2019, on behalf of multiple biopharmaceutical partners. In 2019, the World Economic Forum selected Vineti as a global Technology Pioneer.

About EVERSANA™

EVERSANA™ is the leading provider of global services to the life science industry. The company’s integrated solutions are rooted in the patient experience and span all stages of the product lifecycle to deliver long-term, sustainable value for patients, prescribers, channel partners and payers. The company serves more than 500 organizations, including innovative start-ups and established pharmaceutical companies, to advance life science solutions for a healthier world. To learn more about EVERSANA, visit eversana.com or connect through LinkedIn and Twitter .

