Violet Aldaia elected new board chair of the Coalition for Healthcare Communication

Violet Aldaia has been elected as the new board chair of the Coalition for Healthcare Communication (CHC), a subsidiary of 4A’s, whose mission is to promote the free exchange of accurate, credible, and scientifically sound healthcare information. The CHC represents medical marketing and advertising firms, print and digital publishers, and medical communications providers. She follows Jay Carter, former Executive Vice President of Business Development for AblesonTaylor.

Violet is President of H4B Chelsea, one of Havas Health & You’s flagship health and wellness agencies, known for creative excellence and launch expertise serving top pharma and biotech companies. Violet’s 20+ years in the industry includes leadership roles at Omnicom and WPP, with a dedicated focus on improving health outcomes through meaningful consumer and professional health communications.

Violet’s passion for healthcare and the psychology behind customer behavior has been the driver of focus on brand marketing. Over the course of her career, she has led numerous corporate and product launches across a wide range of healthcare categories, US and globally, for companies including P&G, Johnson & Johnson, Bayer, Merck, Siemens and Pfizer. Today, her efforts include integration of data and MarTech to achieve personalized experiences that align with how consumers and professionals want to interact with brands and educational opportunities.

“The intersection of technology and healthcare communications is evolving rapidly, and the Coalition for Healthcare Communications has been at the forefront of understanding the needs and implications for our industry”, said Aldaia. “I look forward to working with Jim Potter, CHC’s Executive Director, our board members, and sponsors to support the exchange of scientific and medical information.”

Violet completed her Bachelor of Science degree at Georgetown University, majoring in Psychology and Biology. She began her career in scientific research within NIH at the National Institute of Child Health and Development (NICHD) division working with botulinum toxin before jumping into the world of healthcare advertising and communications.

About Coalition for Healthcare Communication

Founded in 1993, the Coalition of Healthcare Communication, a subsidiary of 4A’s, promotes the free exchange of accurate, credible, and scientifically sound healthcare information. The CHC represents medical marketing and advertising firms, print and digital publishers, and medical communications providers. The CHC works to ensure that healthcare communicators have a seat at the table when important decisions are being made impacting the free flow of important and truthful healthcare communications.

Source: CHC