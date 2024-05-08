Vitamin Shoppe’s telehealth service to provide access to weight-loss drugs

Developed initially to treat diabetes, GLP-1 drugs have been shown to help patients lose 15% to 20% of their body weight in clinical trials by suppressing food cravings.

CONTEXT

Vitamin Shoppe said it was launching Whole Health Rx with weight management in focus, but would expand the program to cater to other needs such as testosterone support, hormone replacement therapy, hair loss and smoking cessation, among others.

Last month, retailer Costco Wholesale offered its roughly 130 million members access to weight-loss programs through its partnership with online healthcare services provider Sesame, although its subscription did not cover the cost of weight-loss drugs. read more

BY THE NUMBERS

UBS analysts are expecting the global market for GLP-1 class of drugs to grow to $126 billion by 2029 and identified the expansion of the obesity market to be a “key driver.”