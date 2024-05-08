Vitamin Shoppe’s telehealth service to provide access to weight-loss drugs

https://www.pharmalive.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/05/Ozempic-Mounjaro.jpg 450 675 Reuters Health https://www.pharmalive.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/01/Pharmalive_4c-300x37.png Reuters Health2024-05-08 09:12:302024-05-08 09:39:56Vitamin Shoppe’s telehealth service to provide access to weight-loss drugs
May 8 (Reuters) – Health and wellness products retailer Vitamin Shoppe said on Wednesday that subscribers to its telehealth service would have access to weight-loss medications such as Ozempic, Mounjaro and Rybelsus.
Monthly medication subscription to the retailer’s virtual healthcare platform, Whole Health Rx, starts at an introductory price of $219, and does not require insurance, the company said in a statement.
WHY IT’S IMPORTANT
The subscription covers the cost of drugs, whose immense popularity and high prices are likely to keep them out of reach for many patients in the coming year.