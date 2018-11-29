Philadelphia, PA) November 27, 2018 – VIVO Agency, the healthcare marketing agency specializing in health technology (health tech), has announced the opening of a new San Diego office. With an ever-increasing number of health tech companies calling San Diego home, VIVO Agency’s extensive experience in medical device, diagnostics and health tech marketing stands to meet a burgeoning need in the community.

The new location will be fully staffed with account, strategy and creative departments, making this San Diego office the agency’s new West Coast base.

“San Diego is sitting at the center of a revolution in the health tech industry and as one of only a few marketing agencies specializing in health tech, this move positions VIVO to better serve the community while expanding our client base,” states Jeff St. Onge, VIVO Agency’s Group Account Director responsible for overseeing the West Coast office. “Being in close proximity to so many health tech companies, we see an opportunity to help health tech companies shift from old sales models that push price and product features to marketing driven organizations with value-based models focused on patient outcomes.”

About VIVO Agency

VIVO Agency is a healthcare marketing agency that specializes in devices, diagnostics, and health IT. By uniquely focusing our full-service capabilities on these sectors, VIVO can see farther and go deeper than any other healthcare marketing agency. With over 80 companies using our practices, we have helped transform their marketing from focusing on product features to providing the partnership solutions that their customers need. We help our clients create a new level of customer demand by remodeling the device and diagnostics marketing landscape. www.vivoagency.com

