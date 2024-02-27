VML announces new creative line up for health

Industry veteran, Mel Routhier will lead VML Health’s global creative team with the new appointments of Khalid Latif as Global Executive Creative Director (Europe), VML Health and Natxo Diaz as Global Head of Health Craft, VML Health.

As the Chief Creative Officer for one of the largest and most awarded global health communications agencies, Routhier, assisted by Diaz and Latif, will lead a specialist creative team spanning three continents including APAC, Europe and North America. In line with VML Heath’s connected strategy, the network’s specialist health creative teams, will also collaborate with the VML creative teams to cross-fertilize ideas from across the industry.

Routhier, Diaz and Latif are all multi-award winning creatives and Cannes Lions Alumni. Routhier, who was president of the Health and Wellness Jury for Cannes Lions last year, will also become a member of the VML Health senior leadership team. Latif, a respected Cannes Lions alumni and high-science creative, has been promoted to the newly created role of Global Executive Creative Director (Europe). Diaz, who extends his role as Global Head of Health Craft to VML Health is one of the most awarded creatives in the industry – ranked as one of the top #5 healthcare creatives in the world by The One Show (2023).

As part of her promotion, Routhier will also retain her role as Chief Creative Officer of VML Chicago, continuing, with her team, to manage clients including, Kraft Heinz, Butterball, Kontoor Brands, and YMCA. Before this move, her health clients included Abbott Laboratories, Walgreens and Pfizer.

Debbi Vandeven, Global Chief Creative Officer VML comments:

“Having a team with such established health and FMCG creative brand management experience was important as we move forward with our connected vision for our health teams. Health lies at the heart of all our lives and creativity in healthcare communications cannot be siloed. Our new healthcare creative team has a complete 360 perspective and I have no doubt that they will continue to deliver incredible award-winning work to all our clients.”

Mel Routhier, Chief Creative Officer Health and Wellness, VML adds:

“The opportunity to harness the creative fire power for our health clients was irresistible. Having built a strong cultural connection with our health teams already, I know we will be an unstoppable force. It’s an honor to be part of one of the most comprehensive health offerings in the world and we don’t intend to let a moment slip by without appreciating our teams, our clients, or the patient communities we serve.”

Source: VML Health