VMLY&R HEALTH announces Patrick Beers in new role as executive director and market access strategy lead

On the back of 21% agency growth in North America, VMLY&R Health announces the hire of market access veteran Patrick Beers as Executive Director and Market Access Strategy Lead. This latest leadership hire further advances the agency’s expanding health offering under its connected brands positioning. In this new role, Patrick will oversee the development of the North American market access team by delivering client support beyond traditional payer solutions to build better health experiences that support and connect stakeholders, optimize value, and improve outcomes.

Patrick’s hire supports the agency as it moves to deliver an enhanced offering by pushing market access beyond current remits (access with payers) and also underpins the agency’s connected brands positioning. His background across pharma, policy and market access, allows the team to identify actionable improvements in outcomes and efficiencies in healthcare by connecting payers, providers, intermediaries, and patients, their families and caregivers.

Patrick Beers comments, “The delivery of healthcare via health systems is changing. Market access is the entry point to health, and we are hardwired to drive a connected experience to every stakeholder right from the start. Our fragmented healthcare system needs to be brought together to improve experiences and deliver value – including critical stakeholders of health plans, health systems, pharmacy benefit managers, specialty pharmacies, retail pharmacies, primary care, specialists, diagnostics, infusion centers, home health, long term care, telemedicine, and more. We are going beyond traditional silos to develop more systematic approaches to connect the ecosystem and improve experiences. It’s the future for us, and it’s the future for healthcare.”

Prior to leading market access strategies at Johnson & Johnson and specialist agencies, Patrick served as a Legislative Associate in the U.S. House of Representatives, where he was responsible for health and pension policy issues. Patrick holds a Master of Health Science and Policy from Johns Hopkins University and a Bachelor of Arts degree from Kenyon College.

Louisa Holland, Executive Officer for Science Integration at VMLY&R Health, adds, “Patrick’s background in policy and pharma will help us to drive change as we maintain our focus to deliver a new approach to market access strategy and value communications. Doing things differently involves driving change through improving and connecting the stakeholder experience. Connectivity is key to this and although there are still gaps in the system, we are intent on closing them.”

Patrick is based in NYC and his new role starts with immediate effect.

Source: VMLY&R HEALTH