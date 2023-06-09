VMLY&R Health appoints top creative leader Natxo Diaz to new role of global head of health craft

VMLY&R Health today announced the creation of a new role that reflects the growing importance of creativity and craft in healthcare marketing – appointing renowned creative Natxo Diaz as its inaugural Global Head of Health Craft.

Previously CCO for VMLY&R Health Spain, Diaz is ranked as one of the top creative leaders in Spain across all categories, and among the top 5 worldwide in Health. Diaz and his team have collected over 150 creative awards since 2021, helping VMLY&R Health become the #1 ranked health agency in Spain and #2 in advertising overall. Sugar Kids, a project led by Diaz, was the most awarded advertising campaign across all categories in Spain in 2022.

As Global Head of Health Craft, Diaz will support the Chief Creative Officers across VMLY&R Health’s offices around the world to establish a global standard for health craft. Reporting into VMLY&R Health’s CEO Claire Gillis, Diaz will drive the health network’s vision to create human-centered, award-winning campaigns for health. Diaz will also work into Jason Xenopoulos, chief creative officer VMLY&R, North America, to promote the cross fertilization of ideas from outside health into health campaigns.

Claire Gillis, CEO VMLY&R Health, says:

“This year in pharma, craft is taking centre stage. We’re seeing a fall in traditional advertising and a focus on health ‘experiences’… and with it, a surge of beautifully crafted work that reaches out to touch the lives of people, patients, and HCPs. Our health clients deserve to become the most trusted brands in people’s lives. With the help of Natxo and our CCOs around the world, we will use meaningful, scientifically relevant and beautifully crafted messaging to help them do it.”

Natxo Diaz Global Head of Health Craft, VMLY&R Health, comments:

“This year we’re seeing an elevation of craft that’s taking pharma creative to new levels. Brands are taking care of every single detail – art direction, cinematography, copywriting and more. Craft is the glue that connects messages to our minds in a deeper, more meaningful way. As global Head of Craft, I will focus on marrying good ideas with the finest production and the finest execution. We know it works. We have the power to use great craft to change lives, and we intend to use it.”

In his new role, which starts with immediate effect. Diaz will split his time between VMLY&R Health’s European offices and New York.

About Natxo Diaz

Natxo Diaz is a leading creative director passionate about the health industry, craft and creativity, technology and business transformation. He started his career in consumer, digital, e-commerce and commerce, CRM and advertising, before moving into health 8 years ago as creative director for Ogilvy Health Spain. In 2020, he was appointed chief creative officer for VMLY&R Health Spain in 2020.

Under Natxo’s creative leadership, VMLY&R Health has been named as Health Agency of the year in Spain by El Publicista (2021 and 2022) as well as the #2 creative agency in Spain over all categories . His campaign ‘Sugar Kids’ was named most awarded campaign in Spain in 2022 across both FMCG and Health categories.

Natxo has worked with clients such as Telefónica, Movistar, Endesa, Spanish Red Cross, Repsol, Toyota, SAP, DHL, Warner Bros, Spanish Ministry of Defense and Ministry of Consumer Affairs. In the pharma space, he’s worked across diverse range of therapeutic areas for GSK, Reckitt Benckiser, Pfizer, Novartis, Janssen, J&J, AstraZeneca, Gilead, Roche, MSD, Merck, Boehringer Ingelheim, Lilly, Novo Nordisk, Takeda, Almirall, Beiersdorf, Daiichi Sankyo, Biogen or Bristol-Myers Squibb.

Natxo is a prolific juror for international festivals such as Clio, Eurobest, Dubai Lynx, El Ojo, AD STARS, Connections, Lisbon International Advertising Festival and AdForum’s PHNX Awards. He has been president of the jury at Aspid Awards and Salud Festival.

Source: VMLY&R