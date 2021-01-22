W2O Adds Three New Leaders to Further Drive Digital Transformation in Healthcare

San Francisco, January 22, 2021 – Global health innovation leader W2O today announced it has created three new positions to lead W2O’s continued growth and transformation across the healthcare spectrum.

“Expanding our performance marketing engine with Jo Ann Saitta, Marcos Mendell and Larry Mickelberg complements the robust capabilities W2O has to guide clients in the midst of digital transformation,” said David Magrini, President, CRM and Marketing Solutions, W2O. “These leaders bring the right mix of digital, technology and marketing expertise to help our clients navigate today’s – and the future – environment.”

This new leadership provides the perfect complement to W2O’s recently formed Health Technology Business. W2O’s unmatched combination of data, technology and people will further power digital transformation across the clinical and commercial ecosystem.

“This expanded digital leadership, combined with the power of W2O’s data and analytics, gives us precision targeting and segmentation for modern healthcare advertising,” said Bob Blink, Group President, 21GRAMS. “Our mantra is using insights to evolve healthcare marketing and continue to be first at what’s next.”

Jo Ann Saitta – Global Chief Digital Officer

Saitta will lead the development of W2O’s omnichannel performance marketing capabilities, with a focus on activating audience insights through technology and data strategies. Named as one of “16 Women Changing Healthcare” by MM&M and CIO of the Year by the NJ Technology Council, Saitta is also a member of the Google Health Marketing and Advertising Advisory Board.

Saitta was most recently the global Chief Digital Officer at Omnicom Health Group, where she set the strategic direction for the technology center of excellence, including operational excellence, product development, and customer satisfaction. In this role, Saitta forged the first digital health partnerships with technology leaders, including IBM Watson, Google and Apple, and brought multiple products to market. Prior to Omnicom, she served as CIO of a contract commercialization organization and held various technology roles at IBM.

Marcos Mendell – Executive Vice President, Health Platform Innovation

Mendell will create and lead digital capabilities and solutions at-scale through custom, adtech and martech platforms. These capabilities will leverage data, analytics and media to drive outcomes for W2O customers.

Prior to joining W2O, Mendell was Global Lead, Commercial and Omnichannel Solutions at Syneos Health, where he defined and implemented its omnichannel product model. He also developed and delivered technology product solutions to better engage customers for Contract

Field Sales, Sales Operations, Contact Centers, Applied Data Science, Advertising and Consulting. Before Syneos Health, Mendell worked at Pfizer for nearly 11 years, where his last role was U.S. Business Intelligence Lead. He spent his early career serving in progressive account and project management roles at Agency.com, Organic and Wunderman Thompson.

Larry Mickelberg – Group President, Technology and Engagement

Mickelberg will develop innovative approaches to digitize the commercial vision and strategy for W2O’s creative business, 21GRAMS. He will direct global digital business that creates personalized health experiences through integrated engagement channels, tools and techniques. Mickelberg is a C-suite advisor and recognized thought leader on digital transformation in the future of health and wellness. He spoke recently at HIMMS, Dreamforce and Ad Club and was recognized by MM&M’s “Top 50 Health Influencer” power list from 2017 to 2019.

Prior to joining W2O, Mickelberg was a Managing Director at Deloitte Digital, where he was the U.S. practice leader for advertising and experience for life sciences clients. Before Deloitte, he was a global Partner and Chief Digital Officer at Havas Health. Earlier, he was on the founding executive team at Digitas Health as EVP of strategy and development.

About W2O

Founded by Jim Weiss in 2001 and built on an ethos of entrepreneurship, staying fluid and doing the right thing, W2O has achieved 19 years of uninterrupted growth while remaining fiercely independent. W2O is an alchemic mix of 1,500 people and hundreds of clients and partners – working from bench to bedside – to make the world a healthier place.

Driven by data, W2O applies proprietary analytics and best-in-class technology to build insights that power creative ideas and concepts. W2O seeks to become the partner of choice to empower optimal healthcare knowledge, access and outcomes – now and in the future.

For more information, please visit www.w2ogroup.com and follow W2O on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.