W2O Acquires Elysia Group

SAN FRANCISCO & NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–W2O, the leading independent provider of analytics-driven, technology-enabled marketing and communications solutions to the healthcare sector, today announced it has acquired Elysia Group, a health economic and outcomes research (HEOR) consulting firm operating in the United States and Asia Pacific. Founded in 2014, Elysia provides pharmaceutical and medical device clients with innovative modeling approaches to health economic strategy and evidence development using data and analytics and real-world evidence.

Elysia Group will collaborate and integrate closely with Discern Health, which W2O recently acquired. Discern Health counsels leading healthcare organizations on the performance measures and innovative payment models that shape the market for their products and services.

“We are building our organization to help our clients stay ahead of the evolving healthcare policy, consumer and payor landscape,” said Rita Glaze, Practice Leader, Commercial Strategy and Market Access, at W2O. “The collective expertise and capabilities of Elysia and Discern enable us to help clients plan for and execute their commercial and market access strategies at greater quality and depth than ever before.”

Elysia Group Co-Founder and CEO Bruce Wang and Co-Founder and President Wesley Furnback have joined W2O as Health Economics and Real-World Evidence Practice Leaders reporting to Glaze. Together, these leaders will expand the firm’s offerings in economic modeling and real-world evidence with greater international reach and perspective.

“Joining W2O is a win-win,” said Wang. “Our value-focused capabilities combined with W2O’s data and technology platforms will be a true industry differentiator, adding more insights and value to our modeling and real-world data products. We look forward to leveraging our established relationships in the Asia Pacific market alongside W2O’s unique set of offerings and expanding the firm’s footprint in this important area.”

Prior to founding Elysia Group, Wang led the Health Economics & Outcomes Research group for Alliance Life Sciences as Vice President. He earned a Ph.D. in economics from the University of Washington and a B.A. in economics from Columbia University. Furnback served as a Senior Consultant at Alliance Life Sciences prior to founding Elysia Group. He received a Certificate in Health Economics & Outcomes Research from the University of Washington and earned a B.A. in economics from the University of Maryland, College Park.

“Our existing clients in the HEOR and market access space will benefit from the added services and solutions that W2O has to offer – all of which are based on data – from bench to bedside,” added Furnback. “Value-based care has never been more important, and we look forward to bringing our unique expertise to W2O’s unmatched roster of life sciences companies.”

W2O’s approach to growth is to add experts and capabilities that address client needs and recommendations. This is the seventh acquisition W2O has completed since the company announced its partnership with New Mountain Capital in 2019. This partnership and series of acquisitions continue to strengthen W2O’s offerings and further position the company as a go-to partner of choice to help clients accelerate clinical trials, achieve commercial success, and navigate and engage their stakeholders in an increasingly virtual, social and digital post-COVID-19 pandemic reality.

About W2O

Founded by Jim Weiss in 2001 and built on an ethos of entrepreneurship, staying fluid and doing the right thing, W2O has achieved nearly 20 years of uninterrupted growth while remaining fiercely independent. W2O is an alchemic mix of 1,500 people and hundreds of clients and partners – working from bench to bedside – to make the world a healthier place.

Driven by data, W2O applies proprietary analytics and best-in-class technology to build insights that power creative ideas and concepts. W2O seeks to become the partner of choice to empower optimal healthcare knowledge, access and outcomes – now and in the future.

