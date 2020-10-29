W2O Expands Symplur Data and Analytics Platform to Deepen Connections with Physicians

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–W2O today announced two new products available through Symplur, its social media analytics platform dedicated exclusively to the healthcare industry. These products provide understanding of what physicians see, do, and say, making insights easily available to life science companies to improve engagement with physicians.

The waiting room has gone virtual. The COVID-19 pandemic has forced interactions between patients and healthcare providers (HCPs) from in-person to online. Since March, on Twitter alone, Symplur has seen a 93% increase in online engagement around shared content and conversations between consumers and physicians.

“The power of this insight is clear. During COVID-19, for example, we saw conversations among cardiologists significantly increase as observational evidence showed that SARS-CoV-2 not only affects the respiratory tract but can cause significant damage to the heart,” said Audun Utengen, Co-Founder of Symplur. “This type of real-time insight helps providers advance care and life science companies adapt therapies, all for the benefit of patients. Over the past decade, we have evolved the Symplur platform to provide robust, real-time learnings around how to listen, and what to listen for, relative to global healthcare conversations.”

Building upon the success of Symplur Signals, Symplur Spotlight and Spotlight Engage are both aimed at physician behavioral insights, serving as a catalyst to help inform points of view and define commercial strategies. These two new products empower Symplur customers with the data and insights needed to make enhanced connections in an increasingly cluttered environment, further helping life science companies translate insights into action – in real time.

“The pandemic has further fast-tracked the adoption of healthcare technology, which means healthcare conversations move at light speed,” said Adam Cossman, Group President/Managing Partner Technology Products and Solutions, W2O. “Life science companies need access to the right information at the right time to help the right patients. Symplur stitches data together from multiple dispersed data sets, creating an integrated view – and has made it easy to access through user-friendly analytics. This puts important, actionable healthcare data where it can have the greatest impact.”

Symplur Spotlight is an integrated technology and analytics solution that stitches together a comprehensive set of data, including prescribing and diagnosis trends, social media data from Symplur’s Healthcare Social Graph®, clinical trials, publications and the Sunshine Act. These are used to establish data-rich physician profiles that can be ranked with a variable weighting methodology using Spotlight’s proprietary algorithms, which are ideal for key opinion leader (KOL) and key opinion influencer (KOI) mapping efforts and target list development.

Symplur Engage is designed to turn social media insights into meaningful healthcare field engagement. Intended for field-based reps and medical science liaisons (MSLs), Symplur Engage delivers social media dashboards directly into leading industry platforms such as Veeva and Salesforce. These dashboards can be created by customers directly and deployed easily to field staff, providing valuable insights to improve physician engagement.

About Symplur

Acquired by W2O in April of 2020, Symplur creates products purpose-built for healthcare to make the move from insight to action as simple as possible. As social media has increasingly broadened its role in healthcare communication, conversations, ideas and leaders on social platforms have become meaningful data sources. Symplur exists to connect the dots between social and real-world data (RWD) and identify actionable insights for those serving the healthcare community.

About W2O

Founded by Jim Weiss in 2001 and built on an ethos of entrepreneurship, staying fluid and doing the right thing, W2O has achieved nearly 20 years of uninterrupted growth while remaining fiercely independent. W2O is an alchemic mix of 1,500 people and hundreds of clients and partners – working from bench to bedside – to make the world a healthier place.

Driven by data, W2O applies proprietary analytics and best-in-class technology to build insights that power creative ideas and concepts. W2O seeks to become the partner of choice to empower optimal healthcare knowledge, access and outcomes – now and in the future.

