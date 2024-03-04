Walgreens CEO says no plans to sell specialty pharmacy unit

,
Walgreens

Walgreens CEO says no plans to sell specialty pharmacy unit

March 4 (Reuters) – Walgreens Boots Alliance’s (WBA.O) CEO rejected a media report, saying the company does not plan to sell specialty pharmacy unit Shields Health Solutions at least for now.
 
The pharmacy chain is instead looking for ways to drive “the most value” for the business, CEO Timothy Wentworth said at a conference on Monday.
Bloomberg News reported in January that Walgreens was exploring a sale of the unit.
 
“Shield is a terrific asset, and I love the fact that we’ve got it. And so from that standpoint, whatever you may have read, don’t believe it. We are not announcing we’re selling Shields,” Wentworth said.

Shares of the company were down 2% in early trading. They have fallen 11.4% since Walgreens nearly halved its dividend payout in January in an attempt to conserve cash as it sought to win back market share from rivals and expand beyond pharmacies.
 
Walgreens bought the remaining stake in Shields for $1.37 billion in 2022, after spending $970 million to increase its stake in the company to 71% in the prior year.
 
 

Read the full article on Reuters.
 

/by
You might also like
WalgreensWalgreens weighs $2 bln sale of pharmacy automation unit – Bloomberg News
WalgreensCalifornia to not do business with Walgreens over abortion pills issue, Governor says
WalmartWalmart to compete with Walgreens, CVS in recruiting clinical trial subjects
WalgreensWalgreens-backed VillageMD to buy Summit Health in $9 billion deal
CVSNew York officials ask 3 pharmacy chains for plans on abortion drug access
CVS, Walmart, WalgreensCVS, Walmart, Walgreens agree to pay $13.8 bln to settle U.S. opioid claims
FDAReutersLower-cost U.S. hearing aids go on sale today
WalmartWalmart to pay $215M to settle Florida opioid claims
Privacy on social comes with a price: How subscriptions are changing the way...social mediaMaria Fontanazza, Jeralyn Mastroianni, FingerpaintEmployee culture: ‘Great work comes out of a sense of psychological safet...
PharmaLive