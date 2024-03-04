Walgreens CEO says no plans to sell specialty pharmacy unit

March 4 (Reuters) – Walgreens Boots Alliance’s (WBA.O) CEO rejected a media report, saying the company does not plan to sell specialty pharmacy unit Shields Health Solutions at least for now.

The pharmacy chain is instead looking for ways to drive “the most value” for the business, CEO Timothy Wentworth said at a conference on Monday.

Bloomberg News reported in January that Walgreens was exploring a sale of the unit.

“Shield is a terrific asset, and I love the fact that we’ve got it. And so from that standpoint, whatever you may have read, don’t believe it. We are not announcing we’re selling Shields,” Wentworth said.