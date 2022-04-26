Walgreens, drugmakers blame others for San Francisco’s opioid crisis

(Reuters) – Pharmacy chain Walgreens Boots Alliance (WBA.O) and other defendants on Tuesday said they were not to blame for the opioid crisis in San Francisco, and that they acted responsibly when providing legal medications to patients in pain.

“Almost all of those prescriptions were written by good, well-meaning doctors,” Walgreens attorney Kate Swift said during opening statements in a trial in San Francisco federal court. “It was appropriate for good pharmacists to fill those prescriptions.”

The trial, which kicked off Monday, is the first to target drug manufacturers, distributors and pharmacies over the addictive pain medicines.

San Francisco has accused Walgreens, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd (TEVA.TA), AbbVie Inc’s (ABBV.N) Allergan unit, and drug distributor Anda Inc, which is owned by Teva, of creating a “public nuisance” by flooding the city with prescription opioids and failing to prevent the drugs from being diverted for illegal use.

A lawyer for San Francisco said during opening statements on Monday that the entire prescription drug industry was to blame for recklessly expanding the market for opioid drugs. read more

San Francisco has been hit hard by the opioid crisis, which has caused more than 500,000 overdose deaths nationwide in the past two decades, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Opioid-related health issues now account for 25% of emergency room visits at the city’s largest public hospital, according to the lawsuit.