Walgreens to explore sale of Shields Health for over $4 bln – Bloomberg News

Jan 23 (Reuters) – Walgreens Boots Alliance is exploring a sale of specialty pharmacy company Shields Health Solutions, Bloomberg News reported on Tuesday, citing people familiar with the matter. The sale could be valued at more than $4 billion, the report added.

The U.S. pharmacy chain is working with advisers to assess the level of interest in Shields Health, the report said, adding that the specialty pharmacy company is expected to draw interest from private equity firms and healthcare companies. However, no decision has been made so far and Walgreens could hold onto the business, according to the report.