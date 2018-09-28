Ad Header

Walgreens to pay $34.5 million to settle U.S. charges of misleading investors

Written by: | no-reply@reuters.com | Dated: Friday, September 28th, 2018

 

WASHINGTON, Sept 28 (Reuters) – Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. will pay $34.5 million to settle charges it misled investors about the increased risk that it would miss a key financial goal related to its merger in 2012, the top U.S. securities regulator said on Friday.

The Securities and Exchange Commission said it had also charged former CEO Gregory Wasson and former CFO Wade Miquelon, who agreed to each pay a $160,000 penalty. Walgreens and both executives consented to the order without admitting or denying the findings, according to the SEC.

 

(Reporting by Lisa Lambert Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

 

Reuters source:

https://www.reuters.com/article/walgreens-boots-sec/walgreens-to-pay-34-5-mln-to-settle-u-s-charges-of-misleading-investors-idUSEMN4NJNAC

