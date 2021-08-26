Webcast | Wired Healthcare: Where Are We on the Roadmap, and What’s Coming Next?

Join us online on September 13-14 at eRx & EHR Digital Week, a two-day webcast series including 3 webcasts and downloadable resources addressing some of the biggest challenges faced across the industry at present.

This free-to-attend event features tangible takeaways and tailored sessions to maximize e-prescribing and EHR technology engagement for optimal communication. Plus, benefit from Q&As with the speakers following the session.

Register today to join industry experts for an open discussion on key issues in national healthcare strategy.

REGISTER NOW

Featured Webcast

Wired Healthcare: Where Are We on the Roadmap, and What’s Coming Next?

Monday, September 13, 2021 12PM EST / 11AM CST / 9AM PST

David Fidler, Senior Director Product Management ConnectiveRx

Have a scheduling conflict? Register anyway and you’ll get access to the webcasts on-demand following the event.

Have colleagues you think will be interested in joining? Invite them to join you at eRx & EHR Digital Week.

REGISTER NOW

Sponsored by:



