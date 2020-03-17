Webinar: 4 Keys to Better Campaign Planning & Execution

https://www.pharmalive.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/01/Pharmalive_4c-300x37.png 0 0 Andrew Humphreys https://www.pharmalive.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/01/Pharmalive_4c-300x37.png Andrew Humphreys2020-03-17 06:01:222020-03-17 16:11:17Webinar: 4 Keys to Better Campaign Planning & Execution
Organizational misalignment, operational inefficiencies, and a lack of demonstrable outcomes…
For most organizations, the complexities of planning, building, and executing integrated campaigns at scale can introduce a variety of challenges. But having the right frameworks — and the right technology — can equip marketing teams with the visibility and control necessary to accelerate time-to-market and ensure campaign success.
In this webinar, NewsCred CEO & Co-Founder Shafqat Islam will be joined by guest speaker Jeff Clark, Forrester Principal Analyst, Marketing Operations, as they:
1) Present key research findings on the top challenges facing marketers in 2020
2) Share the Forrester SiriusDecisions proven framework for campaign planning & implementation
3) Discuss the role software can play in executing successful marketing strategies