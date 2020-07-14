Webinar: Challenges and Practical Solutions for Changing Over to Pre-filled Syringes for Parenteral Drugs

Date: Wednesday, July 22, 2020
Time: 11am ET / 8am PT
Duration: 1 Hour
Thermo Fisher Scientific
It’s not uncommon for companies who launch commercial drug products in the pre-filled syringe format to do so after initially using other product formats such as vials for the development and clinical trial phases. Switch-overs need careful and strategic consideration because doing so requires investment in the new format but also offers critical patient benefits and improved stakeholder outcomes.
During this webinar, you will learn more about benefits and risks of changing primary components during product development and how a design of experiments approach can be used to address issues and risks:
- Reducing risk of cross contamination
- Minimizing risk of injuries with physicians as minor manipulation
- Ensuring dose accuracy
- Reducing costs especially for expensive biologics
Vincenza Pironti supports the Global Sales and Business Development teams in providing technical support, designing strategies and supporting new business opportunities for ThermoFisher’s sterile manufacturing business. Vincenza has more than 15 years of experience in the pharmaceutical industry with a consolidated experience on business development, product development, aseptic manufacturing and filling. She has extensive knowledge of all phases of product development from formulation screenings to sterile product commercial manufacturing with expertise in small and biologics in sterile formulation. Previously, Vincenza has worked as Business Development Manager in Pharmatex and CordenPharma managing multiple projects in sterile fields.