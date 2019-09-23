Gregory Aune, MD, PhD

Associate Professor of Pediatrics at UT Health San Antonio’s Greehey Children’s Cancer Research Institute

Dr. Aune battled Hodgkin’s Lymphoma as a teenager, an experience that inspired him to become a pediatric oncologist. Today, he is a national and international leader in the field of childhood cancer survivorship and a staunch advocate for more funding and improved care of the nation’s 500,000 childhood cancer survivors.

Julia Rowland, PhD

Senior Strategic Advisor at Smith Center for Healing and the Arts

Dr. Rowland was formerly the Director of the Office of Cancer Survivorship at the National Cancer Institute, and she is widely recognized as a national and international scholar, researcher, and leader in the psychosocial aspects of cancer care broadly and cancer survivorship specifically. She was also the recipient of our 2018 Rosen Research Award.

Don’t miss out! Register today.

P.S. Even if the time doesn’t work for you, register anyway so you’ll receive the recording after the webinar.