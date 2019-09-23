Webinar: Childhood Cancer Survivorship Transitioning to Adulthood
Children’s Cancer Cause Webinar: Childhood Cancer Survivorship Transitioning to Adulthood
Childhood cancer advocates, families, researchers, and survivors are invited to join us at 3pm EST this Wednesday – September 25th – for a discussion of the challenges facing childhood cancer survivors as they transition out of pediatric care and into young adulthood.
Gregory Aune, MD, PhD
Associate Professor of Pediatrics at UT Health San Antonio’s Greehey Children’s Cancer Research Institute
Dr. Aune battled Hodgkin’s Lymphoma as a teenager, an experience that inspired him to become a pediatric oncologist. Today, he is a national and international leader in the field of childhood cancer survivorship and a staunch advocate for more funding and improved care of the nation’s 500,000 childhood cancer survivors.
Julia Rowland, PhD
Senior Strategic Advisor at Smith Center for Healing and the Arts
Dr. Rowland was formerly the Director of the Office of Cancer Survivorship at the National Cancer Institute, and she is widely recognized as a national and international scholar, researcher, and leader in the psychosocial aspects of cancer care broadly and cancer survivorship specifically. She was also the recipient of our 2018 Rosen Research Award.
Don’t miss out! Register today.
P.S. Even if the time doesn’t work for you, register anyway so you’ll receive the recording after the webinar.
Ad Right Top
Sorry. No data so far.
MedAdNews
Extensive pharmaceutical business and marketing intelligence. For back issues, please contact MDAD@kmpsgroup.com.
August 2019 Focus: AI, AR/VR, Top 200 Medicines, Lions Health Takeaways, and more!