Ad Header

PharmaLive

Slogan

The Pulse of the Pharmaceutical Industry

PharmaLive > Cancer > Webinar: Childhood Cancer Survivorship Transitioning to Adulthood
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Webinar: Childhood Cancer Survivorship Transitioning to Adulthood

Written by: | admin@medadnews.com | Dated: Monday, September 23rd, 2019

 

Children’s Cancer Cause Webinar: Childhood Cancer Survivorship Transitioning to Adulthood

 

Childhood cancer advocates, families, researchers, and survivors are invited to join us at 3pm EST this Wednesday – September 25th – for a discussion of the challenges facing childhood cancer survivors as they transition out of pediatric care and into young adulthood.

REGISTER

 

Gregory Aune, MD, PhD
Associate Professor of Pediatrics at UT Health San Antonio’s Greehey Children’s Cancer Research Institute

Dr. Aune battled Hodgkin’s Lymphoma as a teenager, an experience that inspired him to become a pediatric oncologist. Today, he is a national and international leader in the field of childhood cancer survivorship and a staunch advocate for more funding and improved care of the nation’s 500,000 childhood cancer survivors.

Julia Rowland, PhD
Senior Strategic Advisor at Smith Center for Healing and the Arts

Dr. Rowland was formerly the Director of the Office of Cancer Survivorship at the National Cancer Institute, and she is widely recognized as a national and international scholar, researcher, and leader in the psychosocial aspects of cancer care broadly and cancer survivorship specifically. She was also the recipient of our 2018 Rosen Research Award.

 

Don’t miss out! Register today.

 

P.S. Even if the time doesn’t work for you, register anyway so you’ll receive the recording after the webinar.

Ad Right Top

Top Articles
Most Recent

Most Recent

Most Commented

Sorry. No data so far.

MedAdNews

Extensive pharmaceutical business and marketing intelligence. For back issues, please contact MDAD@kmpsgroup.com.

August 2019 Focus: AI, AR/VR, Top 200 Medicines, Lions Health Takeaways, and more!

Subscribe

Ad Right Bottom

Ad Footer

Copyright

© 2017 PharmaLive and Outcomes LLC