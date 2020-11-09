Webinar: E-Learning in the Age of COVID-19
November 17, 2020 2:00 p.m. Eastern
Online learning has seen significant changes since the spread of the pandemic. Many higher educational institutions are met with demands to shift from being in the classroom to adopting virtual solutions for faculty, staff and students. In this webinar, experts from the U.S. discuss how educational facilities can adapt to a changing e-learning environment while maintaining compliance in the legal and employment sectors.
Topics to be discussed will include:
• Title IX considerations including remote investigations/hearings, final rule implementation updates, gender-based scholarships;
• Copyright issues in an online context;
• Dropping test requirements, Critical Theory training, remote work policies; and
• Information security considerations for remote working, learning and research
Associate General Counsel
TCS Education System
Co-Managing Partner – Michael Best & Friedrich LLP
Wisconsin
Director – ES&A
Hawaii
Associate
Hirschfeld Kraemer LLP
