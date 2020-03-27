Webinar for COVID-19 & Global Supply Chain

https://www.pharmalive.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/01/Pharmalive_4c-300x37.png 0 0 Andrew Humphreys https://www.pharmalive.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/01/Pharmalive_4c-300x37.png Andrew Humphreys2020-03-27 15:12:252020-03-27 15:15:14Webinar for COVID-19 & Global Supply Chain
As COVID-19 threatens the global supply chain, join FierceHealthcare and FiercePharma on March 30 – April 1st for a free virtual event on What’s Next. Marken will join other industry leaders addressing supply chain challenges amid the pandemic.
Hear from Marken’s President, Ariette van Strien, on Day Two, at 3:00 pm US ET, as she discusses opportunities to enable continuous service to patients and how to maintain a strong supply chain. Topics will include Direct to Patient services as well as Home Health Care.