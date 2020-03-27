Webinar for COVID-19 & Global Supply Chain

As COVID-19 threatens the global supply chain, join FierceHealthcare and FiercePharma on March 30 – April 1st for a free virtual event on What’s Next. Marken will join other industry leaders addressing supply chain challenges amid the pandemic.

Hear from Marken’s President, Ariette van Strien, on Day Two, at 3:00 pm US ET, as she discusses opportunities to enable continuous service to patients and how to maintain a strong supply chain. Topics will include Direct to Patient services as well as Home Health Care.