Webinar: How MOMA Therapeutics Drives World Class Lead Discovery In The Cloud

Monday, July 12, 2021 | 11am ET / 8am PT

In this webinar hear from “both sides of the house” – first from an innovative information technology leader and then a senior scientist who uses the solutions provided by IT. Learn how MOMA Therapeutics’ innovative lead discovery solution can be applied to the needs of your biotechnology discovery workflows.

Save Your Spot

Kate Hardy of MOMA was tasked with finding the right solution to meet scientists’ need for insight into sequence activity relationships. She will explain the requirements she faced and her decision making process Then, Arman Aksoy, a senior computational biologist, will speak to how the new solution is meeting the needs of scientific teams who are working on developing the next generation of precision medicines by targeting the molecular machines that underlie human disease. To conclude, PerkinElmer’s Dr. David Gosalvez will expand on how MOMA Therapeutics’ biotech solution is applicable to the needs of other biotechnology startups.