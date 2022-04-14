Webinar: How to Create Authentic Consumer Connections in a Misinformation-Filled World

What do the pharma brands and agencies building and sustaining meaningful connections with their consumers know? A four-part success formula that cuts through the noise and inspires consumers to action:

Listen with empathy Identify the pressing problem Provide a solution Communicate in their language

Join this session for case study examples that demonstrate how innovative pharma marketers are utilizing social networks as a force for good to cultivate lasting consumer relationships and improve patient outcomes. Learn what’s working – and what pitfalls to avoid – in today’s rapidly evolving digital landscape.

