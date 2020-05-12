Webinar: Lessons from Home and Abroad: Implementing a Contact Tracing Strategy

Lessons from Home and Abroad: Implementing a Contact Tracing Strategy

Wednesday, May 13th | 12:00 – 1:00 p.m. ET

As a number of states begin to lift stay-at-home orders, questions remain around strategies to curb the continued spread of COVID-19. Public health officials are ramping up efforts to monitor and contain new cases through contact tracing, a disease control method used to identify and notify individuals who have been exposed to the virus. The strategy is a key component of other nations’ efforts to safely ease social distancing measures. During this webinar, panelists will discuss cases studies from abroad and best practices as policymakers look to implement a contact tracing strategy in the United States.

Panelists:

Rudolf Blankart, Dr. rer. pol., Professor of Regulatory Affairs, Center of Competence for Public Management (KPM), University of Bern

Anand Parekh, M.D., M.P.H., Chief Medical Officer, Bipartisan Policy Center

KJ Seung, M.D., Assistant Professor of Medicine, Brigham and Women’s Hospital; Project Leader & Observational Study Principal Investigator, Partners in Health

Reed Tuckson, M.D., F.A.C.P., Managing Director, Tuckson Health Connections; Board Chair, Alliance for Health Policy (moderator)

To register, please click here