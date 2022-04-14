https://www.pharmalive.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/01/Pharmalive_4c-300x37.png 0 0 Andrew Humphreys https://www.pharmalive.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/01/Pharmalive_4c-300x37.png Andrew Humphreys2022-04-14 14:52:562022-04-15 00:00:42Webinar – Outlook: AI's Role in Managing Chronic Disease
COVID-19 accelerated a radical shift in virtual care with greater adoption of digital technologies and broader use of remote-care models. This expert panel will discuss How artificial intelligence is quickly evolving beyond coaching and decision-support to deliver scalable, personalized healthcare directly to the patient, and how this can impact disease management as a whole.
- The complexity of treating chronic disease
- The limitations of the current healthcare model in meeting changing population needs
- The pathway to physician delegation
- Current AI and future AI healthcare trend
- Enabling access among all populations