Webinar – Outlook: AI’s Role in Managing Chronic Disease

COVID-19 accelerated a radical shift in virtual care with greater adoption of digital technologies and broader use of remote-care models. This expert panel will discuss How artificial intelligence is quickly evolving beyond coaching and decision-support to deliver scalable, personalized healthcare directly to the patient, and how this can impact disease management as a whole.

 

Discussion topics include:

  • The complexity of treating chronic disease
  • The limitations of the current healthcare model in meeting changing population needs
  • The pathway to physician delegation
  • Current AI and future AI healthcare trend
  • Enabling access among all populations

 

