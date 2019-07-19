Webinar: People-Based Marketing With M1 Advanced TV
Overview
Title: People Based Marketing With M1 Advanced TV
Date: Tuesday, July 30, 2019
Time: 02:00 PM Eastern Daylight Time
Duration: 1 hour
Summary
TV is no longer just about broad reach and panels. Learn about the evolving opportunity marketers have to achieve person-level advertising through Addressable TV and OTT. Understand how to use first-party data and M1 within this channel for direct response and branding campaigns, and become familiar with the measurement and optimization strategies that accompany the video advertising format. In this webinar we will cover:
- The Addressable TV landscape
- The opportunity for precision-level marketing with person level data
- How measurement and optimization is achieved in Addressable TV and OTT
- Hear how brands are doing it through case studies
Global Head of M1 Advanced TV
M1
VP, M1 Consultant
Dentsu Aegis Network
